PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America cut their price target on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

PYPL opened at $73.64 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

