SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Meridian Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

