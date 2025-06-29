Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $33.31 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 412.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,040 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.5% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $301.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.30. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $214.49 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

