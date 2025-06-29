Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 72,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VUG opened at $436.40 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $437.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.07. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

