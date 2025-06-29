Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 502.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 222,803 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

