Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

