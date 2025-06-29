Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 151 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

