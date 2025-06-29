Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $210.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $590.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.