Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,375,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,914,740,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,069,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,132,000 after buying an additional 2,991,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,346,712,000 after buying an additional 2,301,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.57.

In related news, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $280.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

