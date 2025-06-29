iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Meridian Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $109.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

