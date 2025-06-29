Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $597,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,647,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,373,000 after acquiring an additional 167,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $127.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

