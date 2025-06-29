iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,754.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 95,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

