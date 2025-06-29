BSW Wealth Partners Has $420,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $458.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.52. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

