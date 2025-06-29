Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

DE opened at $513.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

