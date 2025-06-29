Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 544 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,036,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $289.69 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $173.38 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

