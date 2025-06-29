Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,896,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $566.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $568.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

