The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 140.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock worth $1,882,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

