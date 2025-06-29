Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $247.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.03. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

