Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 319,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,096,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FBND opened at $45.58 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

