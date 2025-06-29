Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $144.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.