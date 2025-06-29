K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 299.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $295.26 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

