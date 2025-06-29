Life Line Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Life Line Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.33. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

