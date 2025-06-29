Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases 1,225 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $308.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.97. The stock has a market cap of $280.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

