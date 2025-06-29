WJ Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 811,716 shares of company stock worth $209,906,771. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $269.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $271.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.