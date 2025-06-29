Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 363 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

BA stock opened at $214.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.98. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

