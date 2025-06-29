Capitol Family Office Inc. Invests $69,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.7%

TSLA stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.93 and a 200 day moving average of $329.82.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. The trade was a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.