2,022 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. TD Securities raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

