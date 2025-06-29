Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.16 Billion Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,333,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,356 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,159,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $323.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average of $329.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.