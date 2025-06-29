Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

