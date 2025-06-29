Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

