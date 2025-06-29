McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $548.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.88. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $549.99.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.