Root Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,334 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 851,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,853,000 after buying an additional 661,049 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.4%

BATS IEFA opened at $83.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

