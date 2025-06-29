Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.67 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 96.80 ($1.33). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.33), with a volume of 704,328 shares.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.92. The company has a market cap of £575.81 million, a PE ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 0.14.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.