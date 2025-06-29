Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.08 and traded as low as $27.02. Tecsys shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 205 shares.
Tecsys Trading Down 7.4%
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
