Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.43 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 13.65 ($0.19). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.20), with a volume of 230,610 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Corero Network Security Stock Up 2.9%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of £92.31 million, a P/E ratio of 114.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.40.

In other Corero Network Security news, insider Carl Herberger acquired 246,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($21.01) per share, with a total value of £3,767,714.45 ($5,170,460.34). Corporate insiders own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

