Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.75 and traded as low as $75.29. Arkema shares last traded at $76.02, with a volume of 6,095 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arkema to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema SA will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $3.4274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.47%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.63%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

