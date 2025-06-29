PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCMKTS:GTOFF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCMKTS:GTOFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 210,000 shares trading hands.

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Price Performance

About PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk provides and operates on-demand services in Indonesia and internationally. It offers GoRide, a motorcycle taxi (ojek) ride-hailing service; GoCar, a car ride-hailing service; GoBlueBird, a taxi booking service; GoTransit, a multi-modal journey planner solution; GoCorp, a platform for corporate clients to access and monitor business-related trips for their employees; GoFood, a food delivery service that provides consumers to the best food options; GoMart, on-demand delivery service from grocery and convenience stores; and Cloud Kitchen, a shared kitchens for the preparation of delivery-only meals.

