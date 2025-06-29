Comparing Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mattel and iEntertainment Network”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mattel $5.38 billion 1.19 $541.82 million $1.56 12.69 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mattel has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

97.2% of Mattel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mattel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mattel and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mattel 9.82% 25.80% 8.90% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mattel and iEntertainment Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mattel 0 2 5 0 2.71 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mattel presently has a consensus price target of $24.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Mattel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mattel is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Volatility and Risk

Mattel has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of -3.83, indicating that its share price is 483% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mattel beats iEntertainment Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands. The company also provides action figures, building sets, games, and other products under the Masters of the Universe, MEGA, UNO, Jurassic World, Minecraft, WWE, Lightyear, and Star Wars; and licensor partner brands, including Disney Pixar, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, and WWE. It sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including omnichannel retailers, discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

