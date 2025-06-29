Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.