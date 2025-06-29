Shipping Stocks To Consider – June 28th

Blackstone, Viking, Shopify, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, Etsy, and Canadian National Railway are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate cargo vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and tankers—to transport goods by sea. Their performance is driven by global trade volumes, freight?rate fluctuations, fuel costs and geopolitical factors affecting maritime routes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,633,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,893. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Shares of VIK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,874,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,980. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. Viking has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. 6,375,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321,550. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.22. 5,867,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. 6,162,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 5,893,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,023. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.35. 2,783,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48.

