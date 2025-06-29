Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

