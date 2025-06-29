Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $368.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

