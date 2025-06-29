FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.2% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

