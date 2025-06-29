Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

