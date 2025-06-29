Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,407,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,183.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,024.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,331.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.