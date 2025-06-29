Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,049 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 2.4% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $172.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

