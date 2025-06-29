Critical Survey: Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) vs. Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and Highest Performances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Triller Group has a beta of -1.8, indicating that its share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $56.68 million 2.04 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.58 Highest Performances $1.19 billion 0.00 -$39.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Triller Group and Highest Performances”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Highest Performances has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group.

Summary

Highest Performances beats Triller Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

