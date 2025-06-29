Analyzing RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) & HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

RGC Resources has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. RGC Resources pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HF Sinclair pays out -259.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RGC Resources has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and HF Sinclair has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. HF Sinclair is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 14.50% 11.86% 4.09% HF Sinclair -0.51% 0.05% 0.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of RGC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of RGC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RGC Resources and HF Sinclair”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $84.64 million 2.84 $11.76 million $1.28 18.19 HF Sinclair $28.58 billion 0.27 $177.00 million ($0.77) -53.56

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than RGC Resources. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RGC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RGC Resources and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 HF Sinclair 0 5 6 0 2.55

HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $43.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats RGC Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

