Head to Head Contrast: Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) and Its Competitors

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the "Technology Services" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Amadeus IT Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group’s competitors have a beta of -13.72, suggesting that their average share price is 1,472% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amadeus IT Group 20.72% 27.81% 11.74% Amadeus IT Group Competitors -368.15% -109.33% -21.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amadeus IT Group $6.65 billion $1.36 billion 26.31 Amadeus IT Group Competitors $1.19 billion $31.94 million -13.41

Amadeus IT Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Amadeus IT Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Amadeus IT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Amadeus IT Group pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Technology Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 20.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amadeus IT Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amadeus IT Group 0 0 1 2 3.67 Amadeus IT Group Competitors 442 2058 4546 220 2.63

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Amadeus IT Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amadeus IT Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, software distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, consultancy and technology development services for payments, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, and travel buyers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

