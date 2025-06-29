Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) vs. B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Head to Head Survey

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97% B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million $0.07 14.14 B2Gold $1.97 billion 2.37 $10.10 million ($0.47) -7.51

This table compares Vista Gold and B2Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vista Gold and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 B2Gold 1 4 3 1 2.44

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. B2Gold has a consensus target price of $4.21, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than B2Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Gold beats B2Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

